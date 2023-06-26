Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja take son Vayu to Lord’s Cricket Ground; PICS from their family outing are unmissable

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are doting parents to their 10-month-old son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They love documenting special moments and memories with their little one on Instagram, and while they keep baby Vayu’s face hidden in the pictures, the glimpses of their munchkin are enough to brighten up our day. Recently, Sonam and Anand took Vayu to London’s famous Lord’s Cricket Ground, and shared pictures from the outing on Instagram. The pictures are too adorable to be missed!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja visit Lord’s Cricket Ground with Vayu

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram account to share three pictures from his visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground with Sonam and Vayu. The first picture shows him adorably holding baby Vayu, as the little one tries to take a few steps on the ground. The next picture shows Sonam sitting next to Anand as he holds Vayu in his arms. Sonam and Anand are twinning in black outfits, while Vayu looks cute in a white printed outfit. Meanwhile, in the third picture, Vayu is seen sitting on Anand’s shoulder. All three pictures have been clicked from the back and while they don’t give a glimpse of either Vayu, Sonam or Anand’s faces, the pictures give a beautiful view of the bright green ground. In his caption, Anand wrote, “Put me in, coach. I’m ready! #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor commented, “My angel,” along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja’s mother Priya Ahuja wrote, “Awwwww Lovvvvveeee.” A fan commented, “Vayu Kapoor – next cricket star for Team India,” while another one wrote, “I canttt sooo cuteeee.” Check out the pictures below!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

A few days ago, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor will be exclusively managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent. Sonam’s return will begin with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps.

