Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja twin in white as they head to Goa for vacation with baby Vayu-WATCH

Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The lovebirds were relishing their marital bliss when their bundle of joy Vayu stepped into their lives. Recently, the actress was spotted at the airport as she headed to Goa to spend a relaxing time with her family. Take a look at the video inside!

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, who tied the knot in 2018, headed to Goa with Vayu

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress and her husband were spotted at the airport earlier today with their child Vayu as they prepared to jet off to Goa for a relaxing family time at the beach.

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black crop top and paired it with a crisp white shirt and a pair of white pants, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses and a black tote bag. With a minimal makeup look and a pair of golden earrings, the fashionista’s style game totally seems to be on point.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja too, twinned with his wife and was seen wearing a crisp white shirt. Spotted at the airport, Kapoor was all smiles for the paps! In another video where Anand was seen driving, Sonam stepped into the role of his passenger princess and was seen creating a fun video with her husband.

Watch the video of the Ahuja family below!

Work front of Sonam Kapoor

The actress stepped into Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya. She proceeded to entertain the audience with several other projects post her debut including Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Aisha, and more.

The actress was earlier seen in Blind, a crime thriller project. She appeared in The Zoya Factor in 2019, and remarkably, Blind marked her first full-fledged role since the 2019 film.

Notably, the actress had unboxed her professional endeavors in an interview with PTI earlier, Kapoor had revealed that she will work on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024.

Discussing the same at length, she had said, “I'm going to do Battle for Bittora next year, finally.”

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor opens up on her love for reading: 'When I am not shooting or working, I am...'