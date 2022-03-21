Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to welcome 1st baby: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi & others congratulate

Monday began with a good news for fans of Sonam Kapoor as the actress announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam recently made her way to India from London and had shared photos on her social media. On Monday, she shared lovely photos with Anand in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump. As soon as Sonam shared the news, Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and others, began showering her with good wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished Sonam and Anand and wrote, "Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. can’t wait for the babies to play." Janhvi Kapoor was surprised to the core as she wrote, "OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!" Ananya Panday also wished Anand and Sonam as they expect their first child. She wrote, "Congratulations." On the other hand, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Loadsa love and blessings." Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs also congratulated Sonam and Anand.

See wishes for Sonam And Anand Here:

Sharing a heartfelt pregnancy announcement post, Sonam shared, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way.

One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.#everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." Anand and Sonam had tied the knot back in 2018 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai. The couple has been staying for the past year in London. During the pandemic, Sonam and Anand stayed at the latter's New Delhi residence. Now, as they are expecting their first child, the couple is back in India.

