Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome New Year 2022 with a kiss and romantic celebration at London home; PHOTOS

The New Year 2022 is upon us and our Bollywood stars have left no stone unturned in making sure they celebrate it with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Sonam Kapoor brought in the New Year with her husband Anand Ahuja at her Notting Hill home in London. The gorgeous star even shared a romantic kiss with Anand like each year and kept up with her tradition of sharing special moments like these on her social media handle with fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped gorgeous photos of her Notting Hill home all decked up to celebrate the New Year 2022. In one of the photos, Anand and Sonam could be seen indulging in a liplock as they bid adieu to 2021 and welcomed 2022. Both Sonam and Anand could be seen twinning in black for the evening celebration at home. In more photos that Sonam shared, we can see a beautifully decorated dining table and Christmas tree. The Neerja actress went all out to make the New Year celebration intimate and romantic. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with.Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022."

Take a look:

As soon as Sonam shared the photos, wishes began coming in from fans and loved ones. Many wished Sonam and Anand 'happy new year' in the comment section. The couple has been spending time in London for a while now and with the New Year photos, Sonam once again took fans inside her gorgeous home in London. Lately, Sonam also has been missing her family back in India. Even her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is battling COVID 19 currently with her husband Karan Boolani, had shared a post this week and expressed she was missing Sonam.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in a film titled Blind. The film will feature Sonam as a visually impaired cop who is in search of a serial killer. It is helmed by Shome Makhija and backed by Sujoy Ghosh.

