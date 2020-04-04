Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's cute expressions break the internet as they take up the emoji challenge; VIDEO

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are the latest celebs to take up the emoji challenge. Check out the video in which the couple takes up the challenge.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The two of them had returned from London some time back and are currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The best part is that the power couple is getting sufficient time to spend with each other without any kind of workload or hassles.

In the midst of all this, Sonam and Anand have recently taken the emoji challenge which has already become viral on social media for the past few days. As seen in a video shared by the actress herself, the husband-wife duo is seen trying to replicate the emojis shown on the screen. While Sonam perfectly nails the challenge, Anand, on the other hand, fails to do so but ends up winning our hearts with his cute expressions as he tries to copy the emojis.

Check out the video below:

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. They are currently one of the most beloved B-town couples. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

