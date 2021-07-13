Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's date night includes a visit to the theatre to watch Space Jam 2

Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere which was organised by Warner Bros and turned into a special date night.

and husband Anand Ahuja are cautiously taking advantage of the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK. The couple, who live in London, stepped out for a date night out at the beginning of the week and it was all things cute. Taking to her Instagram Story, Sonam revealed that she and Anand stepped out to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy. The lovebirds attended the film's premiere which was organised by Warner Bros and turned into a special date night.

The actress shared a selfie with Anand while they were on they way to the film's premiere. She wrote, "Date night with my boo @anandahuja to watch @spacejammovie @warnerbrosuk thanks for organising." In another picture, Sonam posed next to the movie poster at the cinema and wrote, "thankyou for organising a special preview - Anand and I loved it." Given that Space Jam: A New Legacy revolves around basketball, we're sure Anand Ahuja, who is a die-hard ball fan, must have loved the film.

Sonam Kapoor wore an all white outfit for the movie date night where Anand suited up in a striped blazer and black tee. Check out Sonam and Anand's photos below:

For the unversed, Anand and Sonam have made London their base ever since they tied the knot. While Sonam continues to do films in Bollywood and Anand runs his business in India, the couple live in London's upscale Notting Hill.

In a recent interview, Sonam got candid about her life in London and the freedom that comes with it. Talking about it, Sonam told Vogue, "I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries."

