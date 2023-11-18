Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu plays with basketball in adorable PIC; Rhea calls him 'Masi's angel'

Post the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, actress Sonam Kapoor held a get-together at her Mumbai residence with her husband Anand Ahuja. It marked the presence of several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many more.

Post the gala celebrations, Sonam is now rejoicing in some family time with her husband and their son Vayu, after doting father Anand shared a couple of pictures. Have a look inside.

‘Vayu’s parents’ Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor rejoice in family time

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram account this morning and shared a couple of pictures with his family. While the first photograph shows baby Vayu holding a basketball, the second photo shows ‘Vayu’s parents’ Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja standing next to each other and being all smiles for the camera.

Sharing the photographs on his social media account today, Ahuja wrote, “Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back, and reasons to stay. #DalaiLama #VayusParents @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor reacted to Vayu's photo being in awe of her ‘angel’ and said, “Masi’s angel.”

Fans are in awe of Anand Ahuja’s ‘cutest’ family photos

After Anand Ahuja dropped the Instagram post, his fans flocked to the comment section of his post and shared varied reactions. While a fan called little Vayu, who can be seen holding a basketball in the picture, a, “Future Pro Baller”, another fan exclaimed, “cutest!”

Other comments on Anand Ahuja’s post read, “Perfectly Perfect,” “SONAND”, “Jr champ Vayu,” and “Baller in the makin”.

More about Sonam-Anand’s bash

The lovebirds held a gala get-together in honor of David Beckham, who was also seen attending the semi-final match of the World Cup before reaching Ahuja’s residence. The celebrations saw the presence of several A-list Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and many more.

Notably, the guests at the party were also spotted rejoicing in the highly anticipated cricket match and Anand thanked his brother-in-law Arjun Kapoor for making the arrangements for a TV setup so that the guests in attendance do not miss out on the thrilling World Cup semi-final match.

