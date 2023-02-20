Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu turns 6 months old; Actress gives a glimpse of his ‘Half Birthday’ cake

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood last year after they welcomed their first child, baby boy Vayu, on August 20, 2022. Their son Vayu has turned 6 months old today, and on this occasion, Sonam shared a lovely post, calling him her ‘biggest blessing’. She posted a picture with him, and another video in which he is seen attempting to get up and crawl. Now, looks like Sonam and Anand are all set to celebrate baby Vayu’s 6 month birthday, and they also had a special cake designed for this occasion.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to post a picture of the cake from Vayu's 6-month birthday celebration. The ‘half-birthday’ cake was semi-circular, and it featured a blue-coloured crown on top, with teddy bear figurines on each side. '1/2' is written on one side, while 'Happy 1/2 birthday Vayu' is written at the bottom of the cute cake. Sharing the picture, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Best birthday cakes in town." In another story, Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of the chocolate popsicles placed next to Vayu's birthday cake! Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor shares a special post on son Vayu’s birthday

Meanwhile, in the picture shared by Sonam on her Instagram post, the actress is seen sitting on the floor, holding baby Vayu in her arms. Sonam is seen in yellow and white striped pyjamas, while Vayu looks cute in a beige onesie, and is seen playing with toys on the floor. Sharing the picture, and a video of him trying to crawl, Sonam wrote, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.”

Anand Ahuja commented, “pajama partyyyyyyy,” while Bipasha Basu wrote, “Awwww God bless the cutie.” Sonam’s sister Rhea commented, “Masis boy,” while Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Sonam’s post.