Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turns one; Kareena Kapoor Khan pens special birthday note for munchkin

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, son of actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja turned one on Sunday and celebrates his 1st birthday. Sonam has been married to Anand Ahuja for five years now and the couple became parents to their first child, a baby boy, exactly a year ago, on August 20. On the occasion of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s 1st birthday, the little munchkin received a special wish from none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress wished the little one.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his birthday

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s little bundle of joy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turned 1 today, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a story for the birthday boy. The actress shared an adorable picture of Sonam and Vayu in which the baby boy is looking at the balloon held by Sonam, hence his face is not visible.

She shared the beautiful photo and wrote, “Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy! Sending so much love and blessings. @sonamkapoor @anandahuja,” along with kisses, balloon, and two hearts emoji. Sonam also reshared Kareena’s story. SEE THE POST HERE:

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her son Vayu

Earlier on June 9, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday. On that occasion, Anand Ahuja made a special birthday post for his wife Sonam Kapoor and shared an adorable photo of her with their son Vayu. In the picture, the Blind actress is seen sitting on a couch with her baby boy. The mother-son duo is clicked wearing cute night outfits.

While Sonam is holding a balloon, her little one is looking at it in an adorable way. Sharing the picture, Anand wrote, “Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan!”



Work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Her upcoming project is The Crew, which features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh as well. This movie is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024. Additionally, Kareena is also involved in a thrilling project directed by Sujoy Ghosh, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The cast includes Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in significant roles. Apart from these, she is also a part of an upcoming untitled film by director Hansal Mehta.

