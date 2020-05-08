Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary gets special as family members shower wishes; See POSTS

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja ring in their second wedding anniversary today, family members of the power couple have already showered them with wishes on social media. Check them out.

and Anand Ahuja are undoubtedly one of the most popular and adorable couples of the Hindi film industry. The two of them had tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony that was attended by almost every well-known celeb belonging to the film fraternity. Today marks the second wedding anniversary of the power couple and wishes have already started pouring in for them from all over the country including their near and dear ones.

Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is among the first ones to wish the two of them on the special occasion. She has shared a few throwback pictures of the couple on Instagram which are unmissable. Most of these pictures are from their wedding function. Here’s what she writes in one of the posts, “Dearest Sonam and Anand, Happy Anniversary Bacchaas! May God bless the two of you abundantly in love, joy, and happiness. May your love for each other continue to grow with each passing year. Our love and blessings are always with you.” Sonam and Anand are currently under home quarantine at their residence in Delhi.

On the other hand, Sunita Kapoor has also showered her blessings on the power couple by sharing another post for them on Instagram that includes a few throwback pictures of Sonam and Anand. Here’s what she writes, “Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand... May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness. We love you so much and miss you so much.” Well, although the couple will not be able to celebrate their anniversary because of the lockdown, the family members have already made their anniversary special by sending lovely wishes for them. The two of them had a chitchat with all the members of their family including Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others a little while back.

Check out the wishes sent by the family members for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja below:

Check out a glimpse of their virtual conversation below:

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, she was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan that was released in 2019. The actress will be teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan once again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding, reveal multiple reports.

