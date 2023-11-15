Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set to host football legend David Beckham at Mumbai crib; DEETS inside

Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are one of Bollywood’s ‘IT’ couple. Recently, The duo is planning to host football legend David Beckham at their Mumbai residence. The former footballer is currently in the city to fulfill his responsibilities as the ambassador for UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund).

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to host the former footballer at their Mumbai residence. David Beckham is in India fulfilling his UNICEF duties as a Global Ambassador, and he is scheduled to meet with Sonam and Anand during his visit to Mumbai. The couple plans to host David today while he's in the city and has extended invitations to prominent figures in Mumbai for a dinner at their home.

It's going to be a private gathering, only 25 individuals are invited to this lavish event. A source informed, “Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife too is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch.”

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her “Dhan” while wishing Dhanteras

On November 10, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to extend Dhantera's wishes to her social media followers. In the post she shared, the Raanjhanaa actress wrote, “All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and wellbeing.”

In the Instagram post she shared, the actress uploaded a delightful picture showcasing her husband, Anand Ahuja, engaging in Yoga with their little one, Vayu. The photo was taken from a distance, offering a wide-angle view of their garden. Next up is a video where Anand is practicing Yoga, and Sonam is recording him. She is holding Vayu in her lap, and saying, “Vayu, look what dada is doing. Oh My God! What do you think Vayu, is your dada too cool?”. TAKE A LOOK:

The Neerja actress recently appeared in the movie Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, marking the end of her four-year break. Currently, she is actively involved in the production of a film based on the book Battle for Bittora written by Anuja Chauhan.

