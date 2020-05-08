Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary special: A throwback to their special moments from the grand wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for 2 years and today marks their anniversary. On this special day, let’s relive all sweet moments from their grand wedding back in 2018.

Actress married the love of her life back in 2018 exactly on this very date in a grand wedding that was no less than a fairytale. The Who’s who of Bollywood had gathered to celebrate with Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their daughter’s wedding and it was one of the most fun weddings in the industry. All things aside, the magical tale of love of Sonam and Anand remained the highlight of their special day back in 2018. And now, as they celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Sonam and Anand continue to shell out couple goals for all.

On May 8, 2018, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in the presence of friends and family in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the former’s aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. For her wedding, Sonam opted to don an Anuradha Vakil outfit that was red and golden in colour. The diva accessorized it with perfectly complementing jewellery pieces like multiple necklaces, a beaded matha patti and jhumkas. All of this, made Sonam look like a complete Maharani and the best part, Anand wasn’t far behind in matching up to his ladylove.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja look picture perfect as they pose with parents & thank them for being ‘role models’

He donned a dark beige Raghuvendra Rathore bandhgala and paired it with layers of royal necklaces and a safa. When together, Sonam and Anand looked like a Maharaja and Maharani and that is exactly what their photos screamed. Even now, when fans look back at their magical photos, one can’t help but feel the love of this couple that has been keeping ‘everyday phenomenal.’ From exchanging Jai Malas in a fun way to Sonam’s entry under the red cloth’, every sweet moment from her wedding left netizens swooning.

Here’s a throwback video and photos of Sonam and Anand’s wedding:

From to Amitabh Bachchan to to Kareena Kapoor Khan, almost every Bollywood star was a part of Sonam and Anand’s magical day and photos of them with the bride and groom left everyone on social media in awe of the grand ceremony that took place back in 2018. On their second wedding anniversary, Sonam and Anand’s family members, , Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja and others have been sharing memorable moments from the magical day of their lives.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×