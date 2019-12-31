Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja bid goodbye to the decade with a kiss; Says ‘May love lead your way’

Sonam Kapoor pens an overwhelming message as she bid adieu to the decade with husband Anand Ahuja.

The New Year is about to begin and it will mark the end of a decade. It is certainly that time of the year when we get nostalgic about our best moments of the year. And was no different who decided to sum up her decade in a beautiful way. The Veere Di Wedding shared a loved up video on Instagram with husband Anand Ahuja as the couple bid adieu to the decade together. Sonam also wrote about everything she gained and lost in this decade and this overwhelming post is winning hearts.

In this adorable video, Sonam, who is ringing the New Year in Rome, was seen kissing her husband. In the caption, the 34-year-old actress called the past decade brilliant on both personal and professional front. While Sonam gave some incredible performances in movies like Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Neerja etc. Besides, the Khoobsurat actress also married the man of her life and built a home with him. “But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions,” Sonam wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Year celebration:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has given two movies this year including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Besides, she is also working on her home production Battle of Bittora. However, the movie is yet to hit the floors as Sonam is yet to find a lead actor for the movie.

