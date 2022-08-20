Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy; Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez wish new parents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, August 20. The new couple is elated to enter this new phase in their life and are over the moon. The Saawariya actress made the most of her pregnancy phase and even jetted off for her babymoon. She is known for her phenomenal sartorial choices, and even during her pregnancy, her A-game was on. For the Koffee With Karan episode, too she wore a black gown with balloon sleeves that highlighted her baby bump. Now that the actress has delivered, she took to her Instagram account to share this delightful piece of news, and ever since, the comment section has been continuously buzzing with congratulatory messages.
Sonam Kapoor posted a note that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand."
Ananya Panday liked the post and Sayani Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Rasna Bhasin have extended their wishes to the couple. Neetu Kapoor was the first one to congratulate Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Anand and Sonam on her Instagram story and congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents."
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez extended her warm wishes to the new parents.
Tanisha Mukerji and Anruta Arora are also very happy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ajuha.
Dia Mirza has also dropped a congratulatory note for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Congratulations and all our love and blessings to the little one (sic)"
Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement
Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy very innovatively in March with this caption, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)"
Sonam Kapoor's professional stint
While Sonam Kapoor may have been away from the 70 mm for the past four years, she has made her presence felt through her social media posts. Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK in which she played herself and prior to that, she featured The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The fans wouldn't have to wait anymore because Sonam Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with the crime thriller, titled, Blind which will stream on OTT.