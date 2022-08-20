Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with baby boy; Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez wish new parents

Sonam Kapoor posted a note that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand."

Ananya Panday liked the post and Sayani Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Rasna Bhasin have extended their wishes to the couple. Neetu Kapoor was the first one to congratulate Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Anand and Sonam on her Instagram story and congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations to the lovely parents."

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez extended her warm wishes to the new parents.

Tanisha Mukerji and Anruta Arora are also very happy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ajuha.

Dia Mirza has also dropped a congratulatory note for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Congratulations and all our love and blessings to the little one (sic)"

Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy very innovatively in March with this caption, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic)"

