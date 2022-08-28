Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja create a 'special' art piece to announce birth of their baby boy; See PIC

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the newest parents in town as they welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022. The duo took to their social media handle and made the announcement of their baby's arrival in a joint statement, that read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." Now, the Neerja actress have made a special artwork by artist Rithika Merchant.

Sharing the picture, she revealed how it refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and watchful Earth Mother. Sonam captioned the post: "For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn’t be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively."

Check out Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's post:

Further, she added: Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood.They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions. Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother”, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

