Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja host Mother’s Day dinner with a lavish spread at their London home-PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been over the moon since they embraced parenthood last year. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. Sonam celebrated her first Mother’s Day yesterday in the UK, and her hubby Anand Ahuja made the occasion very special for her. He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, and also showered her with gifts. Sonam shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of her room decorated with balloons, and ‘Mama’ written on her bed. Sonam and Anand also hosted a Mother’s Day dinner at their London house, and celebrated the occasion with fellow mothers.

INSIDE Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Mother’s Day dinner party

Fellow mothers who joined Sonam and Anand for dinner, shared pictures of the dinner party on their Instagram stories. Sonam Kapoor re-shared the stories, and the pictures give us a glimpse of the menu, as well as the stunning décor at Sonam’s residence. One of the pictures shows the dinner table decorated with yellow tapered candles and beautiful floral arrangements. “Pretty chic dinner endings at Sonam’s table,” read the caption for the picture. A huge painting is hung on the wall, and the room is decorated with a few balloons.

Another Instagram story gave a glimpse of the menu, which included some fancy dishes such as pan-roasted seabass, golden beetroot, beurre noisette and finely sliced fennel and apple, chicken ballotine with tarragon, prunes and creamy leek gratin, Roasted hispi cabbage, and many other dishes. “Sonam and Anand taking Mother’s Day to another level,” read the caption. Check out the pictures below.

Anand Ahuja’s post for Sonam Kapoor on Mother’s Day

Meanwhile, Anand dedicated a special post for Sonam on Mother’s Day, and wrote, “I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom.” He lauded her commitment to motherhood, and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. Sonam replied, “Oh wow…. I love you so much…. don’t know what to say.”

