Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal baby Vayu’s face in latest video; Alia Bhatt drops a cute comment

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child together- a baby boy, in August this year. A few weeks after his birth, the couple announced that they have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Since then, the actress has been sharing glimpses of the little one but has been keeping his face hidden. Now, she has shared a new reel on Instagram, which features Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu. The montage also features a cute picture that shows both Sonam and Anand kissing baby Vayu’s cheeks. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s video featuring Vayu

The video shared by Sonam Kapoor shows Anand driving, while Sonam takes the video, and their son Vayu is in the backseat. The video then shows Anil Kapoor while Anand Ahuja walks next to him. In the next part, Sonam is seen cuddling with her son. Sonam has revealed her son Vayu’s face for the first time in the main image used for the reel, and it only partially reveals his face as Sonam and Anand can be seen kissing their son’s cheeks. Sharing the reel, Sonam wrote, “Sweet nothings.” Check out the cute video below.

Alia Bhatt’s comment on Sonam Kapoor’s video Sonam Kapoor’s reel garnered a number of comments in a short span of time. Anand Ahuja wrote, “Around the world with my whole world.” Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt commented, “so beautiful,” along with a heart emoji. Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and others dropped hearts and showered their love on Sonam’s post. Sonam Kapoor’s work front Sonam Kapoor had a cameo appearance in the Netflix film AK vs AK, which starred her father Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. Her upcoming project includes Shome Makhija's directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

