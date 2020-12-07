Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal why they shared posts about Farmers' protests: Their fears are real

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja joined other celebs from Bollywood in standing up for the Farmers in the country who are protesting the 3 agricultural laws. Explaining why they stood up in a post, Anand shared his reasons and Sonam reposted the same on social media.

Currently, the eyes of the world are focussed on New Delhi, India as the farmers' protests are going on at the borders of the National capital region against the 3 agricultural laws passed by the government in the parliament. Many celebs have raised their voice for the farmers and recently, and Anand Ahuja also joined them. After having shared posts related to farmers' protests, Sonam and Anand even explained why they did so in a post.

Anand shared his take on the farmers' protest in an Instagram post and Sonam reposted the same on her own handle. Anand wrote in a post and explained that it was alright for people to have different opinions about the protests. He further wrote in a note that the fears of the farmers regarding the no minimum price guarantee were real and that protocols to avoid the outcomes needed to be put in place before the changes were executed.

Sharing Anand's post on her Instagram story, Sonam also joined in support. The post which Anand wrote reads, "Some people are supporting the protests, while others are supporting the bill changes... it's ok to have differing opinions. The reason I shared these posts about the protests today is because I realized that while the idea behind "Free markets"/ letting farmers sell directly is understandable, the farmers; fears of no minimum price guarantee and the potential for private strong-holding and corruption are REAL. Protocols to avoid these outcomes NEED to be established before any changes are implemented."

Take a look Sonam's repost of Anand's note:

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand had shared photos from the Farmers' protests that are going on in the country over the past week. Sonam and Anand are not the first celebs to have joined the farmers in solidarity, Diljit Dosanjh, , Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and others too have raised their voices for the farmers who have been demanding the scrapping of the bills.

