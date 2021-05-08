Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s anniversary: Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor & others shower love on the couple

As Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their third wedding anniversary, their family made sure to send love to the couple on their special day

and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood who never miss a chance to win hearts with their mushy romance. And while the couple continues to be head over heels in love with each other, they have also completed three years of the married life together. On this special occasion, the couple’s respective family members including Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others took to social media to shower love on the lovebirds.

Anil Kapoor shared some stunning pics from the couple’s photoshoots over the years. In the caption, the senior actor wrote about how he has been missing the couple and hoped that they are safe amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Anil wrote, “3 down...forever to go!! Happy Anniversary!! @anandahuja @sonamkapoor Missing you’ll more than usual today!! Stay Safe! Take Care and you know I love you both always!” On the other hand, Sunita Kapoor also shared love filled pics of Sonam and Anand and wished them a future filled with love and laughter. She captioned the post as, “Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you. May your love keep growing, increasing day by day. May your days ahead be filled with laughter, May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram to express how much she misses being with Sonam and Anand. “Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we’ve got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then,” she added. Anand’s mother Priya Ahuja also shared a beautiful video featuring pics from the couple’s wedding ceremonies and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my Sweetest Sonam & Anand. Wishing you both many Lifetimes of Love and Happiness. May God Bless you two as much as we have been Blessed through both of you. Love you Dearly my Bachaas. You Brighten up our Life. May you both Always Shine Together. All our Love and All our Blessings Today, Tomorrow and Forever. Love you tons. Miss you. God Bless.”

Take a look at family wishes for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja:

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are currently in London and enjoying their time there. Besides, the couple had also expressed their gratitude towards their family for their love and emphasised that they have been missing them as well.

