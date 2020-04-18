Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s post cooking eating selfie is the sweet treat you need to kickstart the weekend

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are spending time together at home Coronavirus lockdown. A day back, Sonam turned to bake cookies at home and shared a happy selfie with Anand after relishing them. Check it out.

Actor is surely making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown with her husband Anand Ahuja while staying in New Delhi. Sonam and Anand had returned to India when the Coronavirus lockdown was announced and they preferred to self-isolate post that in New Delhi. Since then, both Sonam and Anand are spending time together at home. From baking a cake to turning hairstylist for hubby, Sonam has been ensuring to make the lockdown memorable for the two of them.

A day back, Sonam went ahead and baked cookies at home and shared it on Instagram. Not just this, the gorgeous Veere Di Wedding star shared the recipe and steps on her Instagram handle. Post getting the desired result, Sonam made hubby Anand taste the cookies and it sure looks like he loved it. Sonam also shared a cute selfie with Anand post eating the cookies and it screams love. Clad in casuals at home, Sonam and Anand painted a cute picture as they enjoyed sweet treats made at home.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor is missing Rhea Kapoor & her girls amid lockdown as she shares a throwback pic from her wedding

Sonam shared the selfie on Instagram and captioned it as, “happy eating cookies.” Meanwhile, a day back, Sonam also shared a throwback photo from her wedding that featured her sister Rhea Kapoor and close friends in the same frame. The Zoya Factor star seemed to be missing her family that is back in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Sonam captioned that photo too as, “Missing my girlies.” However, the gorgeous star has been indulging in several activities while being at home and one of them is baking.

Check out Sonam and Anand’s selfie:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×