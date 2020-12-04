Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja send love to THIS Kapoor who's missing them 'so much'; See POST

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently spending time away from their families in London. And well, a special Kapoor family member penned a sweet note for the couple along with their endearing throwback photos.

Actress and Anand Ahuja are back in London after spending a few days in Dubai. The duo had been sharing photos on social media when they were together in Dubai and now, as they are back in London, someone from the Kapoor clan is missing them dearly and it is none other than Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor. Sonam and Anand left for London a few months ago when the travel restrictions were eased off and have not been home in Mumbai for a while.

Recalling the sweet moments with the adorable couple, mom Sunita penned a note full of love for Sonam and Anand today. Not just this, she even shared two adorable and unseen photos of Sonam and Anand together. In the first photo, the Neerja star could be seen sitting and posing perfectly for a photo with husband Anand. In another, Anand could be seen playfully touching Sonam's nose as they goofed around with each other. The cute moments were shared by Anil Kapoor's wife as she missed her kids.

She wrote, "Miss you two and love you both so much. So so blessed , gratitude and more gratitude. Thank you god." Seeing her mom's post, Sonam could not stop gushing over it and she sent her back love from London. She wrote, "Miss you mama," with heart emoticon. On the other hand, Anand too expressed his love for his mother-in-law and wrote, "love you!."

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's comments on Sunita Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Sonam had shared an endearing photo with her sister Rhea Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor. The Neerja actress expressed how much she was missing them in the post. This year, the actress and her husband were in London during Diwali celebrations and she had put out photos with the family members where she expressed that celebrations would be kept low-key this year owing to the COVID 19. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Fans are waiting for her to announce her next project.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable photo of Anand Ahuja and calls it a ‘husband appreciation post’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sunita Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×