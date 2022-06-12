Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share a kiss in pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor from their Paris trip

Sonam Kapoor is currently experiencing one of the most exciting and beautiful phases of her life. She is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. The actress often stuns her fans with pictures and videos flaunting her baby bump. The Delhi 6 actress recently was seen having a gala time in Tuscany with her hubby and now she is in Paris with her sister Rhea Kapoor, her hubby Karan Boolani and Anand. Both Rhea and Karan have shared several pictures from their trip and we can see the actress slaying like a boss.

In the pictures that Rhea Kapoor shared, there was one picture wherein we saw Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor standing close and sharing an intimate moment. Sonam looks lovely in all-black attire, while Anand looked dapper in a white tee that he paired with grey denim and a beige-coloured shirt. Both of them looked happy. Rhea shared these pictures and wrote, “Butter and love, the perfect birthday present for any pregnant lady! Paris with the fam!” Karan Boolani too shared a picture in which we can see Sonam, Rhea, Anand and himself posing stylishly for the paps.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures:

Recently, Sonam celebrated her 37th birthday and Rhea Kapoor penned a sweet birthday note. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate." Meanwhile, Sonam responded to Rhea's sweet birthday post and wrote in the comments as she wrote, “I love you... God gave me a sister to make me whole," dropping a red heart emoji.

To note, Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child in the fall of 2022. In March this year, the couple had announced their pregnancy, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

