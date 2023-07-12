Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja take son Vayu for a walk in London; Rhea Kapoor drops NEW pics

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor are currently in London enjoying delightful family time. Maasi Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to regale fans with images of adorable moments with her nephew Vayu on Tuesday. She shared a series of pictures featuring her husband Karan Boolani, sister Sonam, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu. Rhea is often seen treating fans with adorable pictures of her nephew on social media.

Rhea Kapoor enjoys family time with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu in London

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand can be seen strolling through the streets of London, playfully interacting with Vayu. Impeccable as ever, even on vacation, Sonam pulled off a denim shirt paired with a T-shirt and jeggings while carrying Vayu in a stroller. Meanwhile, Anand sported an all-black sporty outfit, exuding a cool and casual vibe. In another photo, the adorable Vayu can be seen sweetly holding his father's finger. Lensing these perfect moments, Rhea, also clicked selfies with her husband Karan Boolani.

Captioning the pictures, Rhea wrote, "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually… is all around." The lovely snapshots garnered heartwarming reactions from Sonam and Sunita Kapoor, who responded with red heart emojis. Have a look:

Adding to this family album, Rhea's husband Karan Boolani shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram story on Friday. The photo captured a tender moment between sisters Sonam and Rhea, showcasing their close bond. Sonam and Rhea reposted the snap on their respective Instagram stories.

The love story of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. In March 2022, the couple joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child together. On August 20, 2022, they welcomed their beautiful baby boy in Mumbai, sharing the joyous news with a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to their loved ones and the healthcare professionals who supported them.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

While Sonam continues to bask in the joys of motherhood, her fans were eagerly waiting for her comeback. She was recently seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. She is yet to announce her next project.

Rhea Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Rhea has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film The Crew. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film revolves around three women and promises to be a laughter-filled ride set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. As the destinies of these characters intertwine, they find themselves caught in a web of lies, leading to unexpected situations. The film is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024.

