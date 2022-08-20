Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy; Neetu Kapoor congratulates Anil Kapoor & Sunita

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy today. The couple has been on cloud 9 ever since they announced their first pregnancy news. Sonam has been having a blast during her pregnancy and her social media is proof of it. In fact, the actress has even revealed several times that she enjoyed her pregnancy phase. From going on her babymoon with hubby Anand to flaunting her pregnancy fashion she has done it all. But fans have been eagerly waiting to hear the news of the arrival of Sonam’s baby and finally, the good news is here. The star couple has become parents to a beautiful baby boy

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby with Anand Ahuja. The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand." It is indeed a happy moment for Kapoors and the Ahuja's.

Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement:

The couple who welcomed their first child today had announced their pregnancy in March with a post captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja look much in love as they cradle mom-to-be's cute baby bump; New PICS