Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fun banter amid COVID 19 lockdown is too cute to be missed

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Anand Ahuja is winning hearts on the internet with his fun banter with Sonam Kapoor on the actress' throwback pictures.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The couple is currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Due to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand are getting sufficient time to spend with each other without any kind of workload or hassles. After turning a hairstylist for hubby Anand, Sonam has shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram account from her photoshoots.

But more than the pictures, it is her hubby Anand Ahuja's comment on each of her posts that have been grabbing our attention. In the first pic, shared by the actress, Sonam looks stunning in this throwback pic donning a shimmery blue top and a floral print mini skirt. The actress is seen posing in front of a Beetle car with the door open. Sharing the post, Sonam wrote, "I miss shoots." Anand commented, "That’s why @kapoor.sunita told me to make sure you don’t drive!" In the next post, Sonam is posing in front of a vintage door and sharing the post, she wrote, "Guess where I was ..." Hubby Anand commented, "You were looking for me! #AmIRight ? ... I was def looking for you!"

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor digs into her archive to share pic from vacay & we miss ‘fresh flowers’ just like her)

Lastly, the actress shared a pic in which she was sitting on the car's bonnet with her legs crossed donning an all-black look. Sharing the pic, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, "Attitude ha?" On this, Anand commented, "Hawttttt." Well, surely the couple's cute banter is unmissable.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More