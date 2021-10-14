Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's out and about day in London is all things heartwarming.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have made London their base and returned to India after more than a year due to the pandemic. They came a few months ago as Sonam's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony at home. Soon after, the couple headed back to London.

On Wednesday night, both Sonam and Anand shared photos from their out and about day in London and it is all things heartwarming. For a change, there were no selfies included. Instead, Sonam and Anand were snapped in monotone colours by a close friend.

In one picture, we see Anand and Sonam walking in a park in their coats as they adorably hold on to each other. In another picture, Sonam's beauty is unmissable as the actress poses for a portrait of sorts. Her presumably navy or black striped blazer looked super aesthetic in the photo as Sonam posed for it. The black and white photos were all things heartwarming.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's adorable photos below:

On Wednesday night, Sonam took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself. She captioned it saying, "Baby me was cute." However, Sonam's friends and mum Sunita Kapoor commented saying that even adult Sonam is quite cute. Sunita's comment read, "Grow up sonam is cute and beautiful (sic)."

Sonam's friend and Queer Eye's Tan France commented, "So cute!! And so is adult you!!" Whereas Esha Gupta wrote, "Still cute."

