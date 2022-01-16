Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s mischievous faces in THIS throwback PIC will make you go 'aww'

A snap could bring a lot of memories and film producer Boney Kapoor time to time proves it with his spree of sharing throwback and unseen photos. Ever since he made his official debut on Instagram, he has been treating his fans with rare and heartfelt pics from the Kapoor family album. He has shared photos of his late wife Sridevi, his kids, nephews, nieces, etc. This time too, Boney shared a cute photo from the past and the caption was truly heart-melting.

The post featured a childhood photo of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The duo looked absolutely cute in the pic as they were all smiling and happy. While sharing the photo on Instagram, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Arjun & Sonam Related about some mischief which they have pulled off.” The unseen pic left the netizens in awe as they showered love on little Sonam and Arjun. A fan wrote, “Wow sooo cute.” Others left heart emojis in the comment section.

See Boney’s post here:

Recently, Boney had also shared a throwback picture from their Bahamas vacation. It featured Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, his nephew Akshay and other kids from the family. He captioned it, “It was tough controlling them.” The photo absolutely brought back several memories. Previously too, Boney has shared several priceless memories featuring his family and with each picture, he has shared the stories behind them, leaving netizens intrigued.

Amid the third wave of COVID-19, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janvhi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor had tested positive for the virus. However, they all have recovered now.

