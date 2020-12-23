Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shower birthday love on late grandfather Surinder Kapoor; We miss you everyday

On the occasion of their grandfather’s birth anniversary, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have dedicated a sweet post to him while expressing their undying love.

and are among those celebrities who are very active on social media. Besides sharing their stunning pictures, the brother-sister duo also uses their social media handles to shower birthday love on their family members. As we speak of this, both the actors have dedicated a sweet post to their late grandfather Surinder Kapoor on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary. The Neerja Star and Gunday actor’s recent posts prove that they were extremely close to their late grandfather and miss him every day.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared an unseen picture from his childhood days while wishing his “Dadu.” In the photo, the late filmmaker can be seen holding little Arjun while they both happily pose for the picture. They can be seen grinning from ear to ear as they look into the camera. Arjun wrote along with post, “Happy Birthday dadu…today I’m old enough I might have had the courage to ask if I may have a drink with you. Miss u all the time. Till we meet again… Love u & cheers.”

Sonam, on the other hand, shared a candid picture of her grandfather and wrote, “Happy birthday dadu..we miss you everyday followed by heart emoji.”

Take a look at the posts below.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor had penned a long emotional note for his father. In an Instagram post, he talked about how his father had brought up his four kids and passed on the values of life to them. Anil also said he believes that his father lives on through him. Surinder Kapoor was known for producing movies like Pukar, Judaai Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Woh Saat Din.

