Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja on ongoing farmers protest: When tillage begins, other arts follow

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja took to their respective social media to support the farmers' protest. Several farmers across the country are protesting against the government’s new agriculture laws.

After Diljit Dosanjh, several Bollywood celebrities are coming forward in support of protesting farmers. The recent addition to the list is Bollywood actress and her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures of the protesting farmers. Along with the pictures, Sonam quoted Daniel Webster. She used the quote, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Whereas, Anand shared photos from the protest without a caption.

Since November end, several farmers from across the country are protesting against the government’s new agriculture laws. They have now blocked all the Delhi borders. Apart from Sonam and Anand, many other celebrities like Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, , Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Divya Dutta have also lent their support to the ongoing farmers protest.

On Saturday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined the protest at the Delhi border and appealed to the government, saying, “We have only one request from the Centre... please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here.” Diljit has also quietly donated Rs 1 crore to the farmers for buying war clothes.

To harden their position ahead of the fifth round of talks with the government, the farmers have announced a Bharat Bandh on December 8 on Friday.

