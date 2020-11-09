Sonam Kapoor and mom Sunita wish Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the sweetest way possible; See PHOTOS

On the occasion of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s birthday, Sonam has shared several videos on her Instagram story. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor has turned a year older today and the actor is receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from his near and dear ones. Harshvarrdhan’s family members are posting the sweetest birthday messages for him. , who is currently in Dubai with Anand Ahuja and Harshvardhan, has shared several videos on her Instagram story. Going by the actress' Instagram, it is evident that the birthday boy is having a whale of a time celebrating his special day in Dubai.

The Neerja star shared a story on Instagram from a Dubai restaurant wherein they all can be seen digging into a large bowl of creamy guacamole dip. In the video, “foodie” Sonam along with her brother can be seen checking out the restaurant menu. Another video shared on Mirzya's star’s Instagram showed him along with Sonam and Anand sitting in an Italian restaurant with soothing music in the background and mouth watering pizzas on the table with wine. Needless to say, the star kid has surely made the most of his birthday.

His mother Sunita Kapoor too wished him. She made a video call to him and Sonam and shared a picture of it on her Instagram, writing, “Miss you both so much.”

Check out the posts below:

Doting dad Anil too wished him on his social media. Alongside a few pictures, the Taal actor shared a beautiful note calling Harshvarrdhan as his friend. He wrote, Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor !! You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always.”

Read Also: Anil Kapoor wishes son Harshvarrdhan on his birthday: You’ve always forged your own path in this world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×