Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are the ‘OGs forever’ in this THROWBACK pic as they slay in matching outfits

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and there is no denying this fact. She always stuns in her stylish clothes and her fashion game is always on point. Well, her sister Rhea Kapoor is no less. Even Rhea often slays in attires and keeps sharing pictures of her and her family on her social media. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her with her sister Sonam and it is proof of their bond.

In the picture that Rhea Kapoor shared, we can see little Sonam Kapoor and Rhea sitting on the couch. The Delhi 6 actress wore a pink coloured dungaree and paired it with a blue coloured sweater top. Sitting next to her is Rhea wearing the exact same pink coloured tracks and tops. She has tied two ponytails. Both the sisters look super cute with a smile on their faces. Sharing this image, Rhea wrote, “THE OGS FOREVER #fashionkillas.”

Take a look:

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

Talking about Rhea Kapoor she recently ties the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding ceremony this year.

