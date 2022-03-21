As Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy, netizens shower love on mother-to-be

Sonam Kapoor’s fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the actress is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress had made the announcement with an adorable post on social media this morning wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In fact, the pregnancy glow on her face is unmissable in the pics and made hearts melt. Ever since Sonam has shared the news of embracing motherhood, the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the soon to be parents.

Taking to the comments section, several fans showed love on soon to be mommy Sonam . While several fans dropped hearts in the comment section, while othera congratulated Sonam and Ahuja for this new phase in their lives. One of the Twitter users also shared Sonam and Anand’s pic from the actress’ pregnancy announcement and wrote, “Our heartiest congratulations to #SonamKapoor and #AnandAhuja who r set to welcome a baby into their family”. Another user tweeted, “#SonamKapoor and husband #AnandAhuja are expecting their first child and we can't keep calm!”

Take a look at fans’ reaction to Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy:





Earlier, Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor had also expressed her excitement about the actress’ pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a sweet post and introduced herself as the new masi as she showered love on the soon to be parents. While several celebs took to the comment section of Sonam’s post to congratulate her, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Wohoooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play”.