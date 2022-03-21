Sonam Kapoor announces her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja: Can’t wait to welcome you, this fall

Sonam Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen treating fans with beautiful pics of herself and her loved ones. However, this morning, the Neerja actress took social media by storm as she shared a couple of love-filled pics with Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. Yes! Sonam Kapoor, who took the plunge with Anand in May 2018, is expecting her first child and the couple will be welcoming the baby in the fall this year.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared pics of herself dressed in a black dress as she was resting on a couch with her head placed in Anand’s lap. She was seen holding her baby bump and was all smiles for the camera. One can’t miss out on the pregnancy glow on her face. On the other hand, Anand, being the doting husband that he is, couldn’t take his eyes off her. In the caption, Sonam expressed her excitement about welcoming her first child. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with daddy Anil Kapoor. Besides, she will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. To note, the movie is the remake of the 2011 release Korean film Blind.

Also Read: Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja end weekend in London with friends; Swara Bhaskar REACTS