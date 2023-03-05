Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika, Bhumi look stylish as they arrive at Rhea Kapoor’s birthday bash: PICS

Rhea Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, and stylist is celebrating her birthday today. The star kid, who is the second daughter of senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash that was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Rhea Kapoor's lowkey birthday bash was attended by her family members and a very few close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others.

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash

The producer-stylist's intimate birthday bash was attended by very guests, who were seen arriving at her residence on Saturday night. Rhea Kapoor's elder sister and popular actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish in an all-black look, as she arrived at the birthday bash of her dear sister. The new mommy opted for a black top, which she paired up with matching black trousers and an oversized blazer for the night. Sonam completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and no accessories look.

Check out the pictures of celebs from Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash, below:

