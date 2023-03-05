Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika, Bhumi look stylish as they arrive at Rhea Kapoor’s birthday bash: PICS

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her birthday at with a lowkey bash, in the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and others. See PICS...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Mar 05, 2023   |  02:26 AM IST  |  3.2K
Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Kapoor, the renowned Bollywood producer, and stylist is celebrating her birthday today. The star kid, who is the second daughter of senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, designer Sunita Kapoor, celebrated her birthday at an intimate bash that was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Rhea Kapoor's lowkey birthday bash was attended by her family members and a very few close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and others.

Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash

The producer-stylist's intimate birthday bash was attended by very guests, who were seen arriving at her residence on Saturday night. Rhea Kapoor's elder sister and popular actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stylish in an all-black look, as she arrived at the birthday bash of her dear sister. The new mommy opted for a black top, which she paired up with matching black trousers and an oversized blazer for the night. Sonam completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, and no accessories look.

Check out the pictures of celebs from Rhea Kapoor's birthday bash, below:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Kunal Rawal (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to reunite for Veere Di Wedding 2? Rhea Kapoor's cryptic post suggests the same

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!