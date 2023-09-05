Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Riddhima’s childhood photo is all things GOLD, but can you spot Ranbir Kapoor?

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain has been an assistant director and actor known for Bollywood movies like, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Student of the year and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu amongst others. Recently, the actor posted a cute throwback childhood picture on his Instagram handle with his cousins and childhood friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and others. It is a known fact how these industry kids have been really close to each other and the warm bond they share. The testimony to that is the cute photo shared by the actor taking a trip down memory lane.

Armaan Jain shares a delightful throwback childhood picture

Today, on September 05, Armaan Jain posted a super cute throwback pic from his early childhood. The picture posted on his Instagram handle was a literal trip down memory lane. The childhood photo shared features everyone’s favorite superstars including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In addition to this, we can also spot Anushula Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Pooja Desai, Tulsi Kapoor and others. The caption alongside the post read, “One from the Archives! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday (heart eye emoji)

Soon after the post was shared, the now grownups surely had a pleasantly surprising reaction to the post. While Anshula Kapoor commented, “Too cute! But Sonam Didi trying to make harsh smile is a vibe (with a laughing emoji), Zahan Kapoor poured red heart emoji in the comments. In fact, several fans couldn't get over the Barfi actor and showered his name with heart eye emoji in the comments. HAVE A LOOK:

Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to the post is unmissable

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared the post along with the caption, “Major throwback & Ranbir being Ranbir”.

For the uninitiated, Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Rima Jain is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Actor Armaan Jain is married to Stylist Anissa Malhotra. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the year 2020 in a lavish dreamy wedding. Nearky three years after the wedding, the couple entered parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on April 23. Earlier this year, sharing the first glimpse of their cute baby boy, the couple had revealed that they have named him ‘Rana’.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor showers love on cousin Karisma Kapoor; Alia Bhatt is all smiles in PIC from New York vacay