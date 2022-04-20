Sonam Kapoor asks BFF Masaba Gupta where is her ‘baby bump clothes’; Check latter’s reaction

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is soon going to be a mother and is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life. In March this year, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy through a lovely photoshoot with Anand alongside a heartfelt note. After her pregnancy announcement, the diva has already shared so many looks.

Recently, the actress indulged in a hilarious banter with her BFF and designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta. Sharing Masaba’s picture from a photoshoot on Instagram, the mom-to-be wrote, “She’s also not made my baby bump clothes yet! I can’t wait for them anymore…so, I am sucking up to her publicly….@masabagupta where are my clothes?”

After Sonam’s public message, Masaba too replied to her on social media and wrote, “Jesus, Take the wheel from our lady sonam.”

Earlier, in a chat with Vogue, the mommy-to-be spoke about her pregnancy journey and revealed that it's been 'very tough.' The actress said that it's been three months now and it has been very tough. She said that people don't tell how difficult the journey is going to be. "Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can't sleep because I am running to the loo or I'm like sleeping for 10-12 hours and nobody can wake me up." The Neerja actress said that people talk about the beautiful journey. "Everybody talks about how lucky you are. I know that every woman goes through it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also feature Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

