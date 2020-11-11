  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor beams with joy as she holds a bouquet of roses & we wonder if Anand Ahuja surprised her with it

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself from a dinner in Dubai. The gorgeous star was seen holding a bouquet of roses as she posed for the camera.
Actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are among the cutest couples in Bollywood who never fail to leave fans in awe with their adorable PDA. From showering each other with compliments to sharing cute photos with each other, Sonam and Anand often paint social media red with their love-filled posts and fans love every bit of it. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sonam and Anand had been spending time together and often, they used to share glimpses of it on social media. Speaking of this, recently, Sonam shared a gorgeous glimpse of dinner and it has fans in awe of the star.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped a cute photo of herself in which she is seen sitting in a restaurant in Dubai. With a gorgeous smile on her face, Sonam posed with a bouquet of pink roses in her hand. She is seen clad in a white top with a red print on it and her hair was tied up in a bun. As she smiled and held the bouquet of roses, Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous. She tagged Anand Ahuja along with her brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the caption. 

Surely, this left fans wondering if Anand surprised her with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers while they all headed out to dine in Dubai. Over the past few days, Sonam has been spending time in Dubai with Anand. She even shared glimpses of her fun time with her friends on her Instagram story. 

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonam revealed that Anand Ahuja still refers to her as his girlfriend as he wants to keep the romance of dating alive. The duo tied the knot back in 2018 and their photos continue to give fans couple goals. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. 

