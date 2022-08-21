Sonam Kapoor on being trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot: I come from a place of extreme privilege and…

Sonam Kapoor is the newest mommy in town as she welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja on August 20. They have been blessed with a baby boy. These two had taken all their fans by a pleasant surprise after they announced the news of their pregnancy. To note, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby with Anand Ahuja. Sonam had a blast during her pregnancy and her social media is proof of it. From going on her babymoon with hubby Anand to flaunting her pregnancy fashion she has done it all. Her pregnancy photoshoot also became the talk of the town. While many liked her photos, some also trolled. Recently, in an interview, the new mom Sonam talked about it.

Sonam on being trolled for pregnancy photoshoot

In an interview with Vogue, the actress opened up about being trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot. She said, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business."

She further said, "If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks."

Sonam's pregnancy announcement

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam's baby with Anand Ahuja. The note read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand."

