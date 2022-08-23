Sonam Kapoor believes dad Anil Kapoor is scared about the next phase: He does not see himself as a grandparent

Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine. The lovebirds recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy on the 20th of August. As soon as they announced the news on their social media spaces, congratulatory wishes, and blessings from friends, well-wishers and fans poured in. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue, the Neerja actress shared how dad Anil Kapoor reacted to the news of her pregnancy. She furthered opined that he might be scared for the next phase in life, as he is not ready to be a grandparent.

Anil Kapoor does not see himself as a grandparent, says daughter Sonam Kapoor

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam Kapoor was asked how her parents reacted to her pregnancy. Replying to this, she said that her dad might not be ready for the next phase of life as a grandparent. She expressed, “I think my dad is scared. He doesn’t see himself as a grandparent—for a long time, he didn’t even see himself as a parent—but he was the one who got emotional when I told him I was expecting. He was shooting for Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh sometime before I broke the news to them and Mum and he were visiting some temples around the area. Now, Dad isn’t particularly religious or spiritual, so when Mum jokingly asked him what he was going to pray for, and he responded, 'A grandchild,' she was shocked.”

Sonam further added that her father has always focused on his daughters’ careers. She shared that with him, it was never about whom they were dating or when they would get married. “He always said, “Settle down when you’re ready and if you want, you can even stay at home for the rest of your life,” shared Sonam.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.