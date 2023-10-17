Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs REACT to Supreme Court's verdict on same-sex marriage rights

Several Bollywood celebrities are socially aware and often speak about several issues. Today, as the Supreme Court rolled out its verdict on rights for same-sex couples, several names from the industry including Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and others took to social media to share their views on the same. Let's find out more.

Celebs react to same-sex Verdict

Today, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on marriage rights and same-sex couples. The Chief Justice of India stated that unmarried couples, including Queer couples, can jointly adopt a child. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared multiple articles on the news. Bhumi Pednekar also shared several news articles. In one of her stories, she wrote: "Equality for all because love is love." She also wrote an LGBTQ rainbow flag.

Check out her story:

Suneil Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty also took to her Instagram story to share some highlights from the marriage equality judgment. In the caption, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress wrote, "Love above all (pink heart emoji)". Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, also shared news articles announcing the same.

About the verdict

The Supreme Court has refused to recognize same-sex marriage and has asked Parliament to work on it. While one of the judges held for queer couples to adopt. The other three judges disagreed, so there won't be any rights for adoption. Justice Bhat stated that Court cannot create a legal framework for queer couples and said that it is for the legislature to take care of.

Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza's work front

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the thriller film Blind, which marked her return to acting after nearly four years. The film was a remake of an eponymous South Korean thriller and was released on OTT. She is now gearing up for an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. Bhumi Pednekar, was recently seen in the sex comedy film Thank You For Coming. Also starring Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi, the film met with mostly positive critical response. She has several films in the lineup including Bhakshak, The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Dia Mira, on the other hand, was seen in Dhak Dhak.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor shares PICS from Sanjay Kapoor's birthday celebration; Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish actor