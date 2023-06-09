Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Anil Kapoor misses his daughter ‘a little extra’ today: Our home feels empty…

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today, and heartfelt messages and wishes have been pouring in for the birthday girl right from midnight. Not just her fans, a number of Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty and others took to their Instagram account to share lovely wishes for Sonam on her birthday. To make the day even more special, Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor penned an adorable note for her. Sonam is currently in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. Anil Kapoor expressed how much he misses her!

Here’s how Anil Kapoor wished his daughter Sonam Kapoor on her 38th birthday

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to post a few pictures of Sonam Kapoor. The first one is a candid snap that shows Sonam trying to get her earrings on. In another picture, Sonam looks absolutely gorgeous in a golden and peach-coloured gown. She is seen getting inside a car, and laughing at something someone said. The third one is a picture of Sonam and her hubby Anand Ahuja. In his caption, Anil Kapoor wrote, “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today…Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much!”

He further added, “It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that...Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you!”

Sonam Kapoor replied, “Love you daddy the most.” Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Anil Kapoor’s post for Sonam.

