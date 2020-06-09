Sonam Kapoor birthday: Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anand Ahuja & others share special wishes for the actress

Sonam Kapoor rings in her 35th birthday today and her loved ones have sent their warm wishes for her on the special occasion. Check out some of their social media posts.

is one happy soul as she celebrates her 35th birthday today. The best part here is that she is back in the bay after being under home quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja for a very long time. The Neerja actress along with her loved ones recently had a mini birthday bash within the confines of home the pictures of which have been shared on social media. In the midst of all this, many have sent their special wishes for her.

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor is among the first ones to wish the actress on her birthday. He writes, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!”

Check out his post below:

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, has shared a cute comic post for the stunning diva thereby wishing her on the special day. Apart from Anand, Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared a throwback picture with the actress and sent her special wishes. On the other hand, the Veere Di Wedding star’s mom Sunita Kapoor has reposted one of the pictures from her birthday bash with a caption that reads, “Love you lots.”

Check out the posts below:

Shanaya Kapoor and Akshay Marwah are among the other members of the family who have sent their birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor. Shanaya has shared a collage of throwback pictures and added a caption that reads, “Happy birthday Sonam Didi. I Love You.” Akshay, on the other hand, has also shared a few fond memories with the actress on social media which have now been reposted on her Instagram handle too. Apart from that, many of Sonam’s close friends and well-wishers have sent their warm wishes for her on social media.

Check them out below:

Sonam Kapoor herself has shared multiple pictures from her mini birthday celebration on social media. The actress who was born on June 9, 1985, is currently one of the most popular and bankable celebs of the Bollywood film industry. She made her debut in the filmy world with the movie Saawariya co-starring back in 2007. Post that, the actress has appeared in many popular and hit movies that include Delhi 6, Ranjhanaa, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, and others. She was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. The actress will be reportedly teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

The stunning diva is married to Anand Ahuja and the two of them make for the most popular and beloved couple of the Bollywood film industry. The power couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, and have been inseparable since then. A month back, the two of them also celebrated their second marriage anniversary much to the excitement of fans. Sonam and Anand had returned from London to Delhi exactly during the time when the lockdown was being announced in India. This is the reason why the couple could not come back to Mumbai. Sonam had been constantly keeping in touch with their family members during her quarantine period the glimpses of which had been shared on social media too from time to time. Finally, a day back, they came back to Mumbai and reunited with their loved ones after a long time. Sonam also took to social media and expressed gratitude towards Anand Ahuja for making arrangements for their journey.

(ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Anand Ahuja & sister Rhea Kapoor; See PHOTOS)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×