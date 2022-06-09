Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya & Anshula time travel to childhood days as they wish mom-to-be

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 37th birthday today and she has been inundated with immense love from fans and friends. It is a special birthday for the Neerja actress as she is pregnant with her first child. As Sonam is set to start a new chapter of her life, her cousins made sure to make the mom-to-be feel special on her birthday. Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared throwback pics from Sonam’s childhood days as they sent birthday love to the actress.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a pic with Sonam giving a glimpse of their colouring session. In the caption, he wrote “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven’t changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I’m just about 17 days younger but doesn’t feel like that with your madness around) brother!!!”

On the other hand, Anshula also shared a series of pics with the birthday girl including one from their childhood days wherein they were seen dining out with Rhea Kapoor, Arjun and Boney Kapoor. She captioned it as, “Happyyyy birthday @sonamkapoor!! This is such a special year for you & Anand, and my biggest wish for you is that today (& this year) is filled with so much love and joy that it’s merely a small reflection of all the wonder that lies ahead. May everything that you hold close to your heart always be yours.. we love you, and I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug super soon! (PS, we need to recreate the dysfunctional dinner table photo again)”

Shanaya Kapoor also followed Arjun and Anshula’s footsteps and shared a beautiful pic of Sonam. This pic happens to be from the time when the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress visited the hospital to meet little Shanaya after she was born.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy, the actress had shared the big news on social media early this year and revealed that she will be welcoming her first child in fall this year.

