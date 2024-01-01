Sonam Kapoor calls 2023 a 'roller coaster' in New Year's note; talks about husband Anand Ahuja's health, parenthood

Today marks the commencement of 2024, a fresh start for all. In line with the general populace, renowned figures from Bollywood have taken to sharing their cherished moments from 2023 through video clips, while also providing glimpses into their New Year's Day in 2024.

Following suit, Sonam Kapoor has released a wrap-up video, showcasing her beloved husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, and other dear ones. Additionally, she has penned a heartfelt note, extending a warm welcome to the year 2024.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about Anand Ahuja's health, parenthood in New Year's note

On January 1, 2024, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped a wrap-up video of 2023. The video features her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, her family members, her achievements throughout the year, and much more.

Calling 2023 a roller coaster ride, Sonam wrote a long note and also revealed about her husband's health. She wrote, "The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration."

She further added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely ( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin) Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times!"

The actress did not stop here. Her long note continues, "Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year."

Sonam also mentioned about all the lives that have been lost in 2023 and wrote, "Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that’s happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters."

Lastly, she wished everyone a happy new year and added, "On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humility for the life I’ve been given."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

The actress was earlier seen in Blind, a crime thriller. She appeared in The Zoya Factor in 2019, and remarkably, Blind marked her first full-fledged role since the 2019 film.

During an interview with PTI in 2023, Sonam revealed that she will work on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024. She said, “I'm going to do Battle for Bittora next year, finally.”

