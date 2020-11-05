  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor calls birthday girl Khushi Kapoor 'beautiful brat' as she shares pretty pics of her with a wish

On Khushi Kapoor's birthday, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Now, Sonam Kapoor wished her cousin with the most gorgeous photos of her and left the internet in awe.
Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, Khushi Kapoor, late Sridevi's daughter, has turned a year older today. While Janhvi Kapoor had already penned a sweet wish for her sister on social media, other family members have now wished Khushi on social media. Speaking of this, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to go on a spree of sharing gorgeous throwback photos of her cousin and wishing her on her birthday. Sonam and Khushi share a great bond and the former's birthday wish proves the same. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a couple of old photos of Khushi. In one of the photos, Khushi could be seen all dolled up like Sonam, Janhvi and Anshula in the photo as they posed together for the camera. In a candid photo, the gorgeous Starkid seemed to be caught in a picture-perfect moment. And in a third photo, Khushi seemed to be posing for the camera in a pink OOTD and well, she looked flawless in the same. Sharing these, Sonam penned a sweet note for her 'beautiful brat.'

Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day you beautiful brat.. I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you." As soon as Sonam shared the photos, fans of the star started pouring in wishes for Khushi as well. 

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Khushi Kapoor:

Khushi is currently with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor. They had recently jetted out of the city together and Shanaya Kapoor also joined them. Meanwhile, Sonam is spending time in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and often shares updates about their shenanigans on social media in the form of photos and videos. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. 

