Sonam Kapoor calls her mother in law ‘progressive & cool’ as she gets candid about spending lockdown with her

Sonam Kapoor was in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja initially amid the lockdown. While spending time in New Delhi, Sonam spent time with her mom-in-law, Priya Ahuja. In a recent chat, Sonam shared how they spent their time together.

Among the star couples who have managed to paint social media red with their love filled photo, and Anand Ahuja’s name shines right at the top. The adorable duo has been happily married for 2 years and are among the popular couples in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown, Sonam and Anand spent time at his house in New Delhi and in turn, the actress also spent some fun family moments with Priya Ahuja, her mom-in-law. While the couple keeps travelling from Delhi to Mumbai to London, amid the lockdown, they spent time home and Sonam recently shared how she and her mom-in-law spent time together.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam revealed how she and her mom-in-law would stay in Pajamas amid the lockdown. The gorgeous star revealed that her mom in law loves to dress up & that it is something that she admires about her. Not just this, Sonam shared that they used to bake together amid the lockdown. Praising her mom-in-law, Sonam shared that she is cool and progressive in her thinking. Further, Sonam lauded her dressing style and expressed that they loved dressing up.

Talking about her mom-in-law, Sonam said, “So my mom-in-law is one of the most progressive and cool women you will ever come across. She dresses beautifully. Both of us were like during quarantine, we are not going to dress up in pajamas and work out clothes. We love baking together. She and I love dressing up. I haven't stayed up in gym clothes and pajamas for more than 2 to 3 days. It takes a little extra effort to dress up, but I wouldn't mind spending 2-3 hours to dress up.”

Here are pictures of Sonam Kapoor with her mom-in-law:

Meanwhile, post Unlock 1, Sonam returned to Mumbai with her family along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam often has shared how she spent time baking amid the lockdown. From baking cakes to cookies, the actress did everything to make the most of her lockdown. On her birthday last month, Sonam received a sweet birthday wish from her mom-in-law.

