Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja ‘incredible father’; shares his UNSEEN videos with son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, has shared an unseen heartwarming video of her husband Anand Ahuja spending time with their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on the occasion of Father’s Day. She shared a video that featured a lot of adorable clips of Anand and Vayu while enjoying their time in London. Anand also shared a picture with his son on social media to celebrate his first Father's Day.

Sonam Kapoor calls her husband Anand Ahuja an ‘incredible father’

In the cute video, Sonam shared glimpses of Anand's loving interactions with Vayu. From playful moments to tender embraces, the video captured the beautiful bond they share as father and son. The video also featured Sonam while spending time with Anand and Vayu at home. Along with the video, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Vayu's daddy cool. She went on to call him an 'incredible father'.

Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, “To the most incredible father in the world...Thank you for being your best self so I can be mine, and thank you for giving Vayu a childhood filled with so much love and adventure...You’re my inspiration and my anchor @anandahuja. Happy Fathers’ Day! Love you the most! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #anilkapoor #harishahuja.” In the post, Anand can be seen walking their son Vayu, enjoying pool time with their bundle of joy and many more. Have a look:

On the other hand, Anand also shared a photo in which he is seen helping Vayu to walk. He wrote, “...you should never quit; and you should never try to explain… #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents."

Fans react to Sonam Kapoor’s post

As soon as the actress dropped the beautiful video of her husband having the time of his life with Vayu, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “Cuteness phenomenal.” Another one said, “The bestest!”. One of the comments also read, “Lots of love sent…Stay blessed.” One fan called Anand “Vayu’s handsome daddy.” Many fans wished Anand Ahuja ‘happy Father’s Day’ and dropped red heart emojis.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the film Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the cast also include Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look of the movie has been shared by the makers already. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

