Sonam Kapoor calls Khushi Kapoor ‘ray of sunsuhine’ as she wishes on her birthday; SEE PICS

Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The star kid is getting wishes from all corners. Well, she has a huge fan following even before making her Bollywood debut. Khushi’s fans just love her fashion sense and showers loads of love on her. Coming back to her birthday, Sonam Kapoor is the latest one to send her wishes through social media.

The Ranjhana actress has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Spreading joy wherever you are — you truly are a ray of sunshine. Happy happy birthday, my darling Khushi. Lots of love.” The pictures include from Sonam’s wedding to Rhea’s wedding too. Khushi is wearing Anita Dongre’s lehenga and is looking extremely beautiful. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with Sonam on her Mehandi ceremony. The star kid has turned 21 years old now and her birthday was celebrated at Anil Kapoor’s house yesterday on Diwali.

Anshula Kapoor had shared a glimpse of Kapoor’s Diwali celebrations and Khushi’s birthday celebration. To note, Khushi was seen wearing a pink lehenga with off shoulder blouse for the festivities which had Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam has been missing from the screen for a long time. She will be next seen in Blind. The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W.

