Sonam Kapoor calls pay gap in industry 'ridiculous': I can stand up to it, but then I don't get those roles

In a recent chat, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her take on pay disparity in Bollywood and filming her upcoming flick, Blind, in Scotland amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Actress was among the stars who began filming a movie amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and finished in a start-to-end schedule. We're talking about her upcoming film, Blind backed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actress shot for it in Scotland in January 2021 amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and in a recent chat, she shared details about it. Not just this, Sonam also shared her take on the pay gap in the industry and that she can afford to stand against it, even if it means not getting certain roles due to her stand.

Sonam talked to Mid-Day about the importance of her craft to her & how the depiction of women in films has improved but becoming an equal industry will take time. Sonam told Mid-Day that the pay gap in the industry is 'ridiculous' and that she can stand up to it. However, she added that in such cases, she does not get those roles. She said, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f**king difficult."

Further, she also spoke to the daily about her upcoming film Blind and revealed that during the pandemic, they were filming from early in the morning till late in the night. The film will showcase Sonam as a blind police officer who begins investigating a serial killer's case. To essay the role of a differently-abled cop, Sonam recalled how she used to wear white lenses during the shoot and it used to block her vision. She shared that preparations happened over Zoom calls and that she practiced fight scenes and walking with a blindfold on.

"It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight," said Sonam to the daily.

During the filming in Scotland, Sonam had shared several photos and videos from the sets while prepping to play a blind cop. Her photos with director Shome Makhija also gave fans a glimpse into the effort that was put into filming the movie amid the pandemic. A guide dog also joined Sonam in the film and the actress had shared photos of it on her social media handle while the shoot was on in Scotland. Blind is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

