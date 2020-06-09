Sonam Kapoor calls sister Rhea Kapoor the 'best best friend' as she posts a heartwarming birthday message

Rhea Kapoor wrote a heartfelt message for sister Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. A part of the post says, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you."

Ahuja is celebrating her birthday today and while the day has come to an end, she sure received one of the most special wishes from sister Rhea Kapoor with a heartfelt post. Sonam and Rhea have both always been expressive about what they feel for each other and just how much they love each other. And well, what better day to send across all that love than on birthdays?

And so, Rhea decided to go all out in expressing her love for her sister Sonam as she not only thanked her for everything she has, but also pointed out just how much she is delighted to have her and how she deserves everything she hopes for and has worked for. She also shared a couple of photos with her, some of which seem to be unseen and this adorable picture from their childhood is undoubtedly one of the best.

Along with the photos, Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get. They say never judge a book by its cover and with you it’s a conflict- I’m styling that cover and most people seem to really like it. But what’s under is delightful beyond what people can comprehend until they get to know you. You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for. I love you the most. Best friends forever."

Sonam was quick enough to reply and she wrote some kind words herself. The actress commented, saying, "Best best friends forever..you're better than me in every way..love you the most." Well, the two are sibling goals for a reason, aren't they?

Check out Rhea Kapoor's birthday wish for Sonam Kapoor here:

